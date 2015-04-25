FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian hackers read Obama's unclassified emails last year -NYT
April 25, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Russian hackers read Obama's unclassified emails last year -NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Russian hackers who penetrated sensitive parts of the White House computer system last year read President Barack Obama’s unclassified emails, the New York Times reported on Saturday, quoting U.S. officials.

“There is no evidence that the president’s email account itself was hacked, White House officials said. Still, the fact that some of Mr. Obama’s communications were among those retrieved by hackers has been one of the most closely held findings of the inquiry,” the paper said.

The White House confirmed the breach earlier this month, saying it took place last year and that it did not affect classified information. (Reporting by Sandra Maler, Editing by Franklin Paul)

