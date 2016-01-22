White House to overhaul government background checks with new agency

(Reuters) - The U.S. government will set up a new agency to do background checks on employees and contractors, the White House said on Friday, after a massive breach of U.S. government files exposed the personal data of millions of people last year.

As a part of a sweeping overhaul, the Obama administration said it will establish a National Background Investigations Bureau. It will replace the Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Investigative Services (FIS), which currently conducts investigations for over 100 Federal agencies.

Unlike the FIS, the new agency’s information technology systems will handled by the Department of Defense.

“We can substantially reduce the risk of future cyber incidents” by applying lessons learned in recent years, said Michael Daniel, White House cybersecurity policy coordinator, on a conference call with reporters.

The White House declined to offer a specific timeline for implementing the changes, but said some would begin this year.

Last year it was revealed that a hack of the Office of Personnel Management exposed names, addresses, Social Security numbers and other sensitive information for current and former federal employees and contractors, as well as applicants for federal jobs and individuals listed on background check forms.