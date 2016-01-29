FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biden, Cypriot President Anastasiades discuss Cyprus settlement: White House
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 29, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Biden, Cypriot President Anastasiades discuss Cyprus settlement: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (not pictured) in Istanbul, Turkey January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden phoned Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades to discuss work toward a settlement deal on the divided Mediterranean island, the White House said on Friday.

The leaders also discussed talks held on Thursday by Greece, Israel and Cyprus exploring the possibility of building a natural gas pipeline to Europe, the White House said in a statement. Biden also spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the issue on Friday, the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.