Washington ex-city official sentenced in bank fraud case

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The former No. 2 official in the Washington city government was sentenced to home arrest, probation and community service on Tuesday on a bank fraud charge, the latest stage in financial scandals surrounding local officials in the U.S. capital.

Kwame Brown, 42, a Democrat, who had been the City Council chairman, pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of overstating his income in applying for bank loans in 2005 and 2007.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon sentenced him to six months of house arrest with an electronic monitor and a curfew. Brown also was sentenced to two years of probation and 480 hours of community service.

“I‘m here today because of my own poor conduct. I‘m not a victim,” Brown said in a brief statement before sentencing.

Brown also pleaded guilty in June to a local charge of violating campaign finance laws by letting a family member make illegal cash expenditures from his 2008 campaign account. He is scheduled to be sentenced in District of Columbia Superior Court later on Tuesday.

Brown was the second City Council member to step down this year over a financial scandal. Harry Thomas pleaded guilty to stealing city funds and was sentenced to prison in May.

Controversy also has dogged Mayor Vincent Gray, elected in 2010 vowing to restore integrity to city hall. As part of an ongoing federal probe, two campaign workers pleaded guilty to paying a minor mayoral candidate to disparage incumbent Adrian Fenty in the 2010 Democratic primary.

A former Gray consultant also pleaded guilty in July for her role in helping to hide about $650,000 in undisclosed campaign funds from a city contractor.

A rising star in local politics dominated by Democrats, Brown was elected to the City Council in 2004. He served as its chairman from November 2010 until resigning in June.

District of Columbia voters approved charter amendments in last week’s election that would make a council member or mayor convicted of a felony while in office ineligible to stay in office or hold the post in the future.