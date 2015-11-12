U.S. appeals court rejects challenge to California death penalty

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a constitutional challenge to the death penalty in California, overturning a lower court ruling that had found the system too arbitrary.

A California prisoner, Ernest Jones, had argued that long delays in the judicial process surrounding the death penalty in California made the punishment arbitrary and unconstitutional.

A U.S. District Judge, Cormac Carney, last summer agreed, overturning Jones’ death sentence, citing the oftentimes decades-long judicial review process involved in putting an inmate to death. Carney said it amounted to a violation of the Constitution’s prohibitions against cruel and unusual punishment.

California Attorney General Kamala Harris appealed, maintaining that the long appeals process represents an important safeguard for the condemned.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday ruled in favor of the state, saying Jones’ constitutional claim was too novel and must be denied.

California, which has more than 740 prisoners on death row, has put 13 people to death since 1978 but has not executed a condemned inmate since 2006. Several inmates awaiting execution at San Quentin State Prison have been behind bars on death row for more than three decades.