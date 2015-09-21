FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. to offer smallest sale of 1-month T-bills since Feb 2014
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. to offer smallest sale of 1-month T-bills since Feb 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $15 billion of one-month bills on Tuesday, the smallest weekly offering of this T-bill maturity since February 2014.

Last week, the Treasury auctioned $20 billion of one-month or four-week bills at an interest rate of zero and a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.07.

The Treasury has been reducing its weekly T-bill offerings in anticipation of the federal government hitting its statutory borrowing limit later this year.

For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: here (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.