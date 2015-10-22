FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury sticks to scheduled bill sales
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
China
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury sticks to scheduled bill sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will stick to its scheduled sales of three-month and six-month debt on Monday after it earlier postponed a two-year fixed-rate note auction due to debt ceiling concerns.

The Treasury said it will sell $26 billion worth of three-month bills and $26 billion worth of six-month bills, which were the same amounts it auctioned on Monday.

The Treasury also left alone its planned offering of two-year floating-rate notes and five-year and seven-year fixed-rate debt next week.

“Due to debt ceiling constraints, there is a risk that Treasury would not be able to settle the 2-year note on Monday, November 2, 2015,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government will likely exhaust its legal borrowing limit, currently at $18.1 trillion, by Nov. 3. Analysts projected the Treasury will not have enough cash to meet its debt obligations in mid-November.

Interest rates on T-bills that mature in November jumped early this week. The T-bill issue due on Nov. 12 rose to 0.175 percent on Monday, which was the highest rate on this bill maturity in two years.

Additional reporting by Washington economics newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.