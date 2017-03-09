BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
NEW YORK, March 9 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 35-day cash bills next week, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.