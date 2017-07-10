BRIEF-Dominion Energy signs agreement with DONG Energy to build turbines off coast of Virginia Beach
* Dominion Energy moving forward on offshore wind project with global market leader DONG Energy as partner
WASHINGTON, July 10 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
* Dominion Energy moving forward on offshore wind project with global market leader DONG Energy as partner
LONDON, July 10 Activist investor Daniel Loeb is keeping up pressure on Nestle by sharing views with the company as part of a regular dialogue, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.