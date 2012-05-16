FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner tells Obama no debt increase without cuts -aide
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told President Barack Obama during a meeting on Wednesday that he would not allow another increase of the U.S. debt limit without spending cuts, according to a Boehner aide.

“The Speaker - who has warned that the growing debt is hurting U.S. job creation - asked the President if he is proposing that Congress pass an increase that does not include any spending cuts to help reduce the deficit. The President said, ‘yes,'” the aide said.

“The Speaker told the President, ‘As long as I‘m around here, I‘m not going to allow a debt ceiling increase without doing something serious about the debt,'” he said.

