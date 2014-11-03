FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $232 bln in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $232 bln in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it will borrow $232 billion in net marketable debt between October and December, the smallest level of borrowing for a fourth quarter since 2007 and a reflection of an improving U.S. economy.

The Treasury said it expects to issue $209 billion in net marketable debt during the January-March period.

The Treasury had previously forecast borrowing $169 billion in debt markets in the current quarter, but changed course due to plans to hold a larger cash balance of $200 billion at the end of the year.

The department said it would reduce its cash balance in the first quarter of next year, which is required by legislation passed early last February to suspend a legal limit on U.S. government borrowing.

That legislation requires the Treasury to bring its cash cushion down to about $33 billion in mid-March, and the department said on Monday it would then end that month with about $100 billion in cash. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.