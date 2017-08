WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $57 billion during the first quarter, $1 billion more than it had previously estimated.

The Treasury said in a statement it expects to borrow $1 billion through credit markets during the April-June period.

Additional details of the Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 0830 EST (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)