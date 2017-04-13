FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. Treasury to conduct small-value buyback operation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Treasury to conduct small-value buyback operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it would conduct a small-value buyback operation on April 19 to ensure operational readiness of its buyback infrastructure.

The operation "should not be viewed by market participants as a precursor or signal of any pending policy changes regarding Treasury's use of buybacks more broadly," the Treasury said in a statement.

The operation will be conducted by the Treasury's fiscal agent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Only primary dealers may submit bids.

For details of the operation, see:

here

Washington economics newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.