U.S. CBO predicts deeper "fiscal cliff" recession in FY 2013

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Massive U.S. fiscal tightening due to occur next year will cause even worse economic damage than previously thought if Washington fails to come up with a solution, Congress’ budget referee said on Wednesday.

The Congressional Budget Office said failure to avoid the so-called “fiscal cliff” of expiring tax cuts and automatic spending cuts would cause U.S. gross domestic product to shrink 0.5 percent in fiscal 2013. Previously, the non-partisan CBO forecast full-year GDP growth of 0.5 percent.