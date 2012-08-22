FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE1-TABLE-U.S. CBO budget and economic forecasts
#Market News
August 22, 2012

UPDATE1-TABLE-U.S. CBO budget and economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday
released updated budget and economic forecasts. Following are the details:

       Budget projections:
                                                                      Total
                             (In billions of dollars)                 2013-
               2011    2012    2013    2014    2015    2016    2017    2022
 Revenues     2,303   2,435   2,913   3,208   3,541   3,817   4,083  41,565
 Outlays      3,603   3,563   3,554   3,595   3,754   4,003   4,206  43,823
              -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----
 Deficit     -1,300  -1,128    -641    -387    -213    -186    -123  -2,258

                                                                      Total
                              (As a percentage of GDP)                2013-
               2011    2012    2013    2014    2015    2016    2017    2022
Deficit        -8.7    -7.3    -4.0    -2.4    -1.2    -1.0    -0.6    -1.1

       For comparison, CBO forecasts released in January 2012:
                                                                      Total
                             (In billions of dollars)                 2013-
               2011    2012    2013    2014    2015    2016    2017    2022
 Revenues     2,302   2,523   2,988   3,313   3,568   3,784   4,039  41,179
 Outlays      3,598   3,601   3,573   3,658   3,836   4,086   4,259  44,251
              -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----   -----
 Deficit     -1,296  -1,079    -585    -345    -269    -302    -220  -3,072

                                                                      Total
                             (As a percentage of GDP)                 2013-
               2011    2012    2013    2014    2015    2016    2017    2022
Deficit        -8.7    -7.0    -3.7    -2.1    -1.5    -1.6    -1.1    -1.5
  Note: Figures for 2011 are actual; all other years are forecasts. The CBO
forecasts assume current law, including the expiration of the Bush tax cuts.
CBO in March revised its baseline budget deficit estimate to $1.171 trillion for
fiscal 2012 and $612 billion for fiscal 2013 as a result of changes to health
care assumptions.

       Economic projections:

                          2012  2013    2014-2017  2018-2022
   REAL GDP                2.1  -0.3      4.0         2.5
   GDP PRICE INDEX         1.8   1.6      1.8         2.0
   CPI                     1.8   1.4      2.0         2.3
   CORE CPI                2.1   1.9      2.0         2.2
   JOBLESS RATE            8.2   8.8      7.3         5.4
   3-MO T-BILL RATE        0.1   0.1      1.3         3.7
   10-YR TSY NOTE          1.8   1.8      3.4         5.0

        
       For comparison, CBO forecasts released in January 2012:
    
                          2012  2013    2014-2017  2018-2022
   REAL GDP                2.2   1.0      4.0         2.5
   GDP PRICE INDEX         1.3   1.4      1.6         2.0
   CPI                     1.7   1.5      1.9         2.3
   CORE CPI                1.7   1.5      1.8         2.2
   JOBLESS RATE            8.8   9.1      7.0         5.4
   3-MO T-BILL RATE        0.1   0.1      2.0         3.7
   10-YR TSY NOTE          2.3   2.5      3.8         5.0
    
   Note: GDP, GDP price index, CPI and Core CPI are year-to-year percent
changes; the jobless rate, 3-month Treasury bill rate and 10-year Treasury note
rate are calendar year averages. All figures are percent changes.

