October 14, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. debt limit increase could hit House floor soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives could attempt to pass legislation this month raising federal borrowing authority before Speaker John Boehner retires, an aide to Boehner said on Wednesday.

“The Speaker has made it clear that he wants to solve some outstanding issues before he leaves. No decisions have been made, but a resolution on the debt ceiling is certainly possible,” said the aide, who asked not to be identified.

In September, Boehner announced that he plans to retire from Congress on Oct. 30. But he could stay on longer as House Republicans are deeply divided over who to nominate as his replacement. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

