U.S. 1-year, 10-month FRN high margin 0.069 pct

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 1-year 10-month floating rate notes brought these results: 1-Year 10-month FRN MARGIN
High 0.069 pct
Median 0.065 pct
Low 0.058 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES
Price 99.955121
Accepted at high 34.80 pct
Bid-to-cover ratio 4.67
AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)
Total accepted 13,000,151,200
Total public bids tendered 60,738,251,200
Competitive bids accepted 12,991,900,000
Noncompetitive bids accepted 8,251,200
Fed add-ons 0
Primary Dealer Tendered 42,548,000,000
Primary Dealer Accepted 8,187,300,000
Direct Bidder Tendered 3,600,000,000
Direct Bidder Accepted 558,700,000
Indirect Bidder Tendered 14,582,000,000
Indirect Bidder Accepted 4,245,900,000 FLOATING RATE NOTE DETAILS
Issued date March 28, 2014
Maturity date Jan. 31, 2016
CUSIP number 912828WK2
Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions. Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a multiple-price auction. For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION