U.S. 1-year, 11-month FRN high margin 0.063 pct
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. 1-year, 11-month FRN high margin 0.063 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
said its Dutch bidding auction of 1-year 11-month floating rate
notes brought these results:



1-Year 11-month FRN

SPREAD           0.069 pct

MARGIN
    High         0.063 pct
    Median       0.062 pct
    Low          0.050 pct

PRICE/ACCEPTANCES
    Price              100.011671
    Accepted at high    97.75 pct
    Bid-to-cover ratio  4.69
    AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)
    Total accepted                  13,000,068,400
    Total public bids tendered      60,915,255,900
    Competitive bids accepted       12,985,502,500
    Noncompetitive bids accepted        14,565,900
    Fed add-ons                                  0
    Primary Dealer Tendered         47,835,000,000
    Primary Dealer Accepted          6,345,375,000
    Direct Bidder Tendered           3,850,000,000
    Direct Bidder Accepted           1,224,437,500
    Indirect Bidder Tendered         9,215,690,000
    Indirect Bidder Accepted         5,415,690,000



FLOATING RATE NOTE DETAILS
    Issued date    May 30, 2014
    Maturity date  April 30, 2016
    CUSIP number   912828D31
    Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions.
Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted
bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a
multiple-price auction.

For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

