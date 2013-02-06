US Treasury to borrow $72 billion in refunding

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will borrow $72 billion next week, in line with expectations, also adding that it is planning to issue floating-rate notes in the next year.

In its quarterly refunding announcement, the Treasury said the government will issue $32 billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes and $16 billion in 30-year bonds, unchanged from its announcement last quarter.

Treasury said it is currently reviewing comments on floating rate notes, and plans to issue final rules in the coming months. These notes would attract investors who want to be sure they do not miss out on higher returns if interest rates begin to move higher.

Treasury also plans to issue more five-year inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, this year, officials said.