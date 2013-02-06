FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Treasury to borrow $72 billion in refunding
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

US Treasury to borrow $72 billion in refunding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will borrow $72 billion next week, in line with expectations, also adding that it is planning to issue floating-rate notes in the next year.

In its quarterly refunding announcement, the Treasury said the government will issue $32 billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes and $16 billion in 30-year bonds, unchanged from its announcement last quarter.

Treasury said it is currently reviewing comments on floating rate notes, and plans to issue final rules in the coming months. These notes would attract investors who want to be sure they do not miss out on higher returns if interest rates begin to move higher.

Treasury also plans to issue more five-year inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, this year, officials said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.