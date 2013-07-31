U.S. Treasury says to decrease coupon auction sizes

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it will decrease coupon auction sizes in two- and three-year notes over the next month or two, as the government’s fiscal position has improved.

However, the Treasury said it will keep the auction size the same next week, planning to borrow $72 billion in securities, according to its quarterly refunding announcement.

The Treasury said the government will issue $32 billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes and $16 billion in 30-year bonds, unchanged from its announcement last quarter.

Treasury also said it plans to hold its first floating rate note auction at the end of January, and issued final rules on Wednesday. These notes would attract investors who want to be sure they do not miss out on higher returns if interest rates begin to move higher.