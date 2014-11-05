FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury to trim auction sizes of 2, 3-yr notes over next qtr
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury to trim auction sizes of 2, 3-yr notes over next qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The United States will gradually cut back the size of two- and three-year note auctions over the next three months to reflect a better budget outlook, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance James Clark said the reductions would begin with the November three-year note auction announced on Wednesday.

“The magnitude and duration of the offering-size reductions will depend on the pace and extent of the fiscal improvement,” he said.

A Treasury official said the reductions would probably be in line with recent cuts, of about $1 billion per month in each security.

“I expect it’s going to follow much the same pattern as recent coupon reductions that we have had, so that’s a billion per month for the next three months,” he said.

That would equate to an annualized $66 billion reduction in total issuance if the reductions stopped after three months, the official said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.