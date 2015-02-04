FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury ending reductions in 2-yr and 3-yr auction sizes
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury ending reductions in 2-yr and 3-yr auction sizes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States will stop reductions in the size of two- and three-year note auctions in the coming three months because officials believe issuance is on track to cover financing needs this year, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury had reduced the auction sizes in the prior quarter because of an improved fiscal outlook.

“Based on current fiscal forecasts, coupon auction sizes will remain steady going forward,” Seth Carpenter, the Treasury’s acting assistant secretary for federal finance, said in a statement.

Carpenter also noted in the statement that the department would provide clarity “at a later date” on how long the Treasury anticipates being able to finance government operations if Congress does not raise or suspend a ceiling on federal borrowing by March 15. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

