U.S. Treasury aims to hold a week's worth of cash
May 6, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury aims to hold a week's worth of cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The United States will try to keep enough cash on hand to cover one week of federal spending for rare cases when the government is unable to tap debt markets, U.S. Treasury officials said on Wednesday.

The Treasury will aim to hold at least $150 billion at the end of every day, Acting Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Seth Carpenter said in a statement.

Separately, a Treasury official told reporters the goal of holding a week’s worth of cash would require the government to target holding between $200 billion and $225 billion daily. The daily cash balance has averaged roughly $80 billion since the 2007-09 financial crisis, the official said.

In the statement, Carpenter said the Treasury also aims to increase the level of Treasury bills outstanding in order to meet market demand. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
