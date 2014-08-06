FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury to conduct test bond buyback operations
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury to conduct test bond buyback operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The United States will buy back debt in the coming quarter for the first time since 2002 to make sure its computer infrastructure is adequate for any future buyback operations, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.

The buyback does not signal any current need to buy back debt, a Treasury official told journalists in a briefing.

He added, however, that the last time Washington bought back debt was during a period of declining deficits, in order to provide liquidity to segments of the bond market. U.S. deficits have declined quickly over the last year.

The Treasury will conduct tests regularly, the official said on condition of anonymity.

In a statement, Treasury Assistant Secretary Matt Rutherford said the Treasury was holding the level of two- and three-year note issuance steady in the coming quarter.

“Based on current fiscal forecasts, coupon auction sizes will remain steady going forward,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford also said the Treasury was studying how to change its cash management policy to ensure the government can access markets during disruptive events, such as severe storms. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.