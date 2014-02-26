FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 1-year, 11-month FRN high margin 0.064 pct
#Market News
February 26, 2014

U.S. 1-year, 11-month FRN high margin 0.064 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
said its Dutch bidding auction of reopened 2-year floating rate
notes brought these results:


1-Year 11-month FRN


MARGIN
    High         0.064 pct
    Median       0.060 pct
    Low          0.049 pct

PRICE/ACCEPTANCES
    Price              99.962992
    Accepted at high   24.24 pct
    Bid-to-cover ratio 5.29
    AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)
    Total accepted                  13,000,089,900
    Total public bids tendered      68,773,969,900
    Competitive bids accepted       12,985,120,000
    Noncompetitive bids accepted        14,969,900
    Fed add-ons                                  0
    Primary Dealer Tendered         43,891,000,000
    Primary Dealer Accepted          7,095,520,000
    Direct Bidder Tendered           4,445,000,000
    Direct Bidder Accepted             740,000,000
    Indirect Bidder Tendered        20,423,000,000
    Indirect Bidder Accepted         5,149,600,000



FLOATING RATE NOTE DETAILS
    Issue date     Feb. 28, 2014
    Original issue Jan. 31, 2014
    Maturity date  Jan. 31, 2016
    CUSIP number   912828WK2
    Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions.
Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted
bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a
multiple-price auction.

For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION

