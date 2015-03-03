CBO: U.S. cash may last until November with no debt limit hike

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday that if the U.S. federal debt limit is not raised, the U.S. Treasury Department will exhaust all of its borrowing capacity and run out of cash by October or November, slightly later than a previous forecast.

Normal U.S. borrowing authority under the debt limit currently expires on March 15. If Congress fails to raise or extend the debt limit, Treasury will need to begin employing extraordinary cash management measures to continue borrowing.

Previously, the non-partisan CBO had said these measures would allow Treasury to meet U.S. obligations until about September or October. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh)