No immediate plans to alter size, rate of 2012 U.S debt issues - Miller
May 22, 2012 / 7:55 AM / 5 years ago

No immediate plans to alter size, rate of 2012 U.S debt issues - Miller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 22 (Reuters) - The United States has no immediate plans to alter the size of its 2012 debt issuance which will be close to its full-year plan, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Tuesday.

Analysts have said the U.S. government might ramp up sales of Treasury bills later this year if tax receipts continue to run below last year’s levels and federal spending holds steady at current levels.

“We do not have any immediate plans to change the size and frequency of our debt issuance... You can still have some small changes depending on economic recovery,” Mary Miller, under secretary for domestic finance told a financial conference in the Saudi capital.

