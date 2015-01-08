FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. shrinks 3-year note sale to smallest since 2007
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. shrinks 3-year note sale to smallest since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will sell $24 billion of three-year notes next Monday, the smallest offering of this maturity since May 2007.

The government’s finance arm has pared the size of the three-year note auctions for three straight months on reduced borrowing needs due to stronger tax receipts as the economy has continued to expand.

The three-year note sale is part of next week’s $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon debt supply.

The Treasury will sell $21 billion of a 10-year Treasury note originally issued in November next Tuesday and a 30-year bond initially issued in November next Wednesday .

On the open market, the yield on three-year Treasuries was up 0.5 basis point at 0.981 percent, rising from a three-week low of 0.902 percent set on Tuesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.