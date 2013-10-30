TABLE-U.S. 7-year note high yield 1.87 pct

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 7-year notes brought these results: 7-YEAR NOTES YIELDS High 1.870 pct Median 1.837 pct Low 1.750 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES Price 99.216081 Accepted at high 69.67 pct Bid-to-cover ratio 2.66 AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars) Total accepted 29,000,005,100 Total public bids tendered 77,132,636,100 Competitive bids accepted 28,985,969,000 Noncompetitive bids accepted 10,036,100 Fed add-ons 0 Primary Dealer Tendered 48,577,000,000 Primary Dealer Accepted 9,787,229,500 Direct Bidder Tendered 14,645,000,000 Direct Bidder Accepted 6,937,384,500 Indirect Bidder Tendered 13,896,600,000 Indirect Bidder Accepted 12,261,355,000 NOTE DETAILS Issued date Oct. 31, 2013 Maturity date Oct. 31, 2020 CUSIP number 912828WC0 Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions. Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a multiple-price auction. For related historical price quotes please click on