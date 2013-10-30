FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. 7-year note high yield 1.87 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. 7-year note high yield 1.87 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
said its Dutch bidding auction of 7-year notes brought these
results:
    7-YEAR NOTES
 
    YIELDS
    High        1.870 pct
    Median      1.837 pct
    Low         1.750 pct
 
    PRICE/ACCEPTANCES
    Price              99.216081
    Accepted at high   69.67 pct
    Bid-to-cover ratio 2.66
    AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)
    Total accepted                 29,000,005,100
    Total public bids tendered     77,132,636,100
    Competitive bids accepted      28,985,969,000
    Noncompetitive bids accepted       10,036,100
    Fed add-ons                                 0
    Primary Dealer Tendered        48,577,000,000
    Primary Dealer Accepted         9,787,229,500
    Direct Bidder Tendered         14,645,000,000
    Direct Bidder Accepted          6,937,384,500
    Indirect Bidder Tendered       13,896,600,000
    Indirect Bidder Accepted       12,261,355,000
 
 
 
    NOTE DETAILS
    Issued date    Oct. 31, 2013
    Maturity date  Oct. 31, 2020
    CUSIP number   912828WC0
    Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions.
Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted
bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a
multiple-price auction.
 
   For related historical price quotes please click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.