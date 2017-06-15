Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as chief executive - NYT
June 21 Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 15 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of inflation protected securities next week, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
June 21 Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down as chief executive of the ride-hailing service, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
* Travis Kalanick will remain on Uber's board of directors - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2sp4sxJ Further company coverage: