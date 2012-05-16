FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says won't allow U.S. debt ceiling crisis repeat
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

Obama says won't allow U.S. debt ceiling crisis repeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told top lawmakers on Wednesday he was ready to work with Republicans and Democrats on a “balanced” approach to deficit-cutting but would not permit another down-to-the-wire debt ceiling crisis, the White House said.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama made clear in the sandwich lunch he hosted that congressional leaders needed to “avoid refighting old political fights” and made clear he will not allow “a replay of last summer’s self-inflicted political crisis.”

“The president made clear ... that we are not going to recreate the debt ceiling debacle of last August,” Carney said, saying any agreement on deficit reduction needed to include some new revenues as well as spending and program cuts. Republicans have resisted tax increases as part of a budget deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.