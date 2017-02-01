FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. Treasury holds debt auctions steady, plans cyber test
February 1, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Treasury holds debt auctions steady, plans cyber test

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will hold the size of coupon auctions steady in the upcoming quarter when it conducts a small "contingency auction" that an official said would test its ability to borrow following a cyber attack.

The department plans to offer $62 billion in Treasury securities next week, raising approximately $17 billion in new cash, the Treasury's acting assistant secretary for financial markets, Monique Rollins, said in a statement.

Rollins said the contingency test was part of regular auction infrastructure testing. A Treasury official told reporters separately that the test would gauge the government's ability to borrow money if a cyber attack disrupted normal auctions.

On future coupon sizes, Rollins said the department "will continue to monitor projected financing needs and make appropriate adjustments as necessary." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

