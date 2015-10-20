U.S. bond market reform could take lessons from Wall Street-SEC chair

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Possible reform of the U.S. Treasuries market could take a page from the regulatory overhaul on Wall Street, a top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday, but she warned against imposing the same changes as the stock market on to the bond market.

“The SEC’s regulatory response may contain important insights for the Treasury market,” Securities Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said in a prepared speech at a conference on Treasury market structure at the New York Federal Reserve.