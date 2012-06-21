FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Treasury sells 29-year, 8-month TIPS
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Treasury sells 29-year, 8-month TIPS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
said its Dutch bidding auction of 29-year, 8-month
inflation-indexed notes brought these results: 
 
Term and Type of Security  29-Year 8-Month TIPS
CUSIP Number               912810QV3
Series                     TIPS of February 2042
Interest Rate              0-3/4%
High Yield                 0.520%
Allotted at High           64.01%
Adjusted Price             108.226791
Unadjusted Price           106.307933
Adjusted Accrued Interest per $1,000          $2.83180
Unadjusted Accrued Interest per $1,000        $2.78159
TIIN Conversion Factor per $1,000             1.659581214
Median Yield                                  0.443%
Low Yield                                     0.390%
Issue Date                                    June 29, 2012
Maturity Date                                 February 15, 2042
Original Issue Date                           February 29, 2012
Dated Date                                    February 15, 2012

                          Tendered          Accepted
Competitive        $18,499,930,000     $6,989,982,900
Noncompetitive         $10,042,000        $10,042,000
FIMA (Noncompetitive)           $0                 $0
Subtotal           $18,509,972,000     $7,000,024,900
SOMA                            $0                 $0
Total              $18,509,972,000     $7,000,024,900
                          Tendered           Accepted
Primary Dealer     $12,369,000,000     $2,631,205,500
Direct Bidder       $2,563,000,000     $1,962,000,000
Indirect Bidder     $3,567,930,000     $2,396,777,400
Total Competitive  $18,499,930,000     $6,989,982,900

