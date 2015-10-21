U.S. Air Force says very close to awarding bomber contract

WASHINGTON Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force is “really, really” close to announcing the awarding of a long-awaited contract for a new long-range strike bomber, a top U.S. Air Force official told reporters on Wednesday.

“I‘m not saying months away, I‘m not saying soon... The message here is we’re very close guys,” said Air Force acquisition chief William LaPlante.

Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is competing against a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp for a deal that could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion to the winning bidder.

The service kicked off the final competition for the bomber in July 2014, saying it expected to pick a winner this spring, but the award date has been delayed several times. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)