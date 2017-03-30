Trump's Nominee for Air Force Secretary backs stealth of F-35 jets

March 30 (Reuters) - President Trump's U.S. Air Force Secretary nominee Dr. Heather Wilson, a former congressional representative from New Mexico, told senators on Thursday that other jets did not have the stealth capability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet.

During a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on her nomination Wilson said she believed that F-15, F-16 and F-18 fighter jets could not retroactively be given the stealth capabilities of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet. (Reporting by Mike Stone)