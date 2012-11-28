FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate strikes restrictions on military biofuel development
November 28, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Senate strikes restrictions on military biofuel development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to eliminate restrictions in the annual defense policy bill that would have imposed limits on the military’s efforts to develop biofuels for use in its jets and warships.

The Senate voted 62-37 to remove language in the National Defense Authorization Act that would have barred the military from buying biofuels that cost more than petroleum. The Senate also removed language that would have prevented spending on biofuel refineries unless specifically approved by law.

Military spending on biofuels has been controversial because initial production of test batches have cost $26 per gallon or more. (Reporting By David Alexander, Richard Cowan)

