US House backs $642.5 billion defense budget for '13

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Friday to authorize $642.5 billion in defense spending next year, defying a White House veto threat by adding several billion dollars to President Barack Obama’s Pentagon budget request.

The House approved the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which added nearly $4 billion to the president’s spending request, in a 299-120 vote just days after moving to shield the defense budget from further cuts by slashing social programs.