U.S. Congress defense bill compromise faces challenges
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Congress defense bill compromise faces challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers unveiled a compromise version of the annual $612 billion defense authorization bill on Tuesday, but the measure still includes provisions such as the use of war funds to avoid sequestration spending restrictions that could make it difficult to pass.

The proposed National Defense Authorization Act also tightens restrictions on closing the detention center at the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba and authorizes the provision of defensive weapons to Ukraine. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
