WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to pass a new version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with $5 billion in spending cuts that were not included in a version of the legislation vetoed last month by President Barack Obama.

The vote was 370-58 for the measure authorizing more than $600 billion in defense spending. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)