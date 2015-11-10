FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. defense policy sails through U.S. Senate, despite Guantanamo
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. defense policy sails through U.S. Senate, despite Guantanamo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Tuesday, including $5 billion in spending cuts not contained in a version of the bill vetoed by President Barack Obama last month.

As voting continued, the vote was 72-3 for the measure, which authorizes more than $600 billion in defense spending. It had strong support from both Republicans and Obama’s fellow Democrats, even though it still contains provisions making it difficult to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

