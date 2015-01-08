FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facing shrinking budgets, Pentagon moves to cut European bases
January 8, 2015

Facing shrinking budgets, Pentagon moves to cut European bases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Facing tight budgets and a shrinking military, the Pentagon said on Thursday it was ending operations at an air base in Britain and handing it and 14 other sites in Europe back to their home governments in a move projected to save $500 million annually.

The Pentagon said it would divest RAF Mildenhall northeast of London, home to tanker, reconnaissance and special operations aircraft, and withdraw 3,200 military personnel and their families over the next several years. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

