November 30, 2012

Pentagon, Lockheed agree in principle on new lot of F-35s

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Defense Department and Lockheed Martin have reached a tentative agreement to produce an additional 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters as part of the next lot of low-rate initial production of the advanced radar-evading aircraft, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

Pentagon spokesman George Little said the cost-per-aircraft data would be made available at a later date once contract details are finalized and the agreement is signed. The F-35 is the Pentagon’s costliest procurement program.

