U.S. sues BAE Systems unit for overcharging for military trucks
June 19, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sues BAE Systems unit for overcharging for military trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The United States has sued a Texas-based subsidiary of global defense giant BAE Systems Inc for overcharging the U.S. Army in its contract to build 20,000 military trucks, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

BAE Systems Tactical Vehicle Systems LP is accused of inflating the cost of materials during contract negotiations, the department said.

“The conduct alleged in this complaint is akin to charging $600 for a hammer,” said U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade of the Eastern District of Michigan, one of the prosecutors in the case.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Lisa Lambert

