WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chuck Hagel, President Barack Obama’s nominee to become the next U.S. defense secretary, will face his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 31, the Senate Armed Services Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after Hagel’s nomination won a critical boost when two leading Senate Democrats voiced their support for him and said his private assurances had eased their concerns over his positions on Israel, Iran and other issues.