Hagel announces push to boost U.S. military's technological edge
November 16, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Hagel announces push to boost U.S. military's technological edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov 15 (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, warning that the Pentagon’s technological edge was eroding, announced an ambitious effort on Saturday to identify and develop weapons systems that would enable continued U.S. military dominance in the 21st century.

Hagel, in a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum, said the new Defense Innovation Initiative would include an effort to develop and field breakthroughs from cutting-edge technologies including robotics, autonomous systems, miniaturization, big data and three-dimension printing. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

