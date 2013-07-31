FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon seeks cuts in overhead, Army, Air Force to trim budgets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 6:57 PM / in 4 years

Pentagon seeks cuts in overhead, Army, Air Force to trim budgets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on Wednesday pledged to cut the Pentagon’s overhead by almost $40 billion over the next decade and chart out ways to cut compensation by $50 billion, regardless of the depth of further cuts in military spending.

Hagel told reporters a four-month strategic review of the Pentagon’s budget also pointed to possible reductions of up to 70,000 troops from the U.S. Army’s active force, and up to 65,000 from the Army reserves, given the drawdown in Afghanistan.

But he said reaching the total cuts required under the process known as sequestration - $500 billion over the next decade on top of $487 billion in cuts already under way - would require tough tradeoffs between the size of the military and weapons programs. He warned that choosing size over capabilities would trigger a “decade-long modernization holiday.”

Hagel did not identify any specific weapons programs to be cut, but said certain programs would be protected if the military opted to preserve high-end capabilities over size. He said President Barack Obama would decide which approach to take in coming months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.