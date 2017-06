WASHINGTON, June 30 Lockheed Martin Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft Corp subsidiary was awarded a U.S. Army contract worth $3.8 billion for Black Hawk helicopters for sale to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The contract for a multi-year production effort includes associated services for program system management, engineering, technical data and publications, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)