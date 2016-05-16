FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House 2017 defense bill would face Obama veto -White House
May 16, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. House 2017 defense bill would face Obama veto -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - A proposed U.S. House of Representatives defense bill for fiscal 2017 would face a veto by President Barack Obama, the White House said on Monday.

Obama’s advisers would recommend he veto the National Defense Authorization Act for 2017 because “the Administration strongly objects to many provisions in this bill that impede the Administration’s ability to carry out the President’s defense strategy,” the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

