U.S. Senate backs bill authorizing $633 bln for defense in 2013
December 21, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Senate backs bill authorizing $633 bln for defense in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress approved the final version of the annual defense policy bill on Friday, authorizing $633 billion in defense spending for 2013, tightening sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program and beefing up security at U.S. embassies.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 81-14 in favor the National Defense Authorization Act. The action followed approval of the legislation by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday and sent the measure to President Barack Obama for his signature.

